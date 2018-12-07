Sun TV bags satellite rights of Viswasam for record amount

South Indian TV giant Sun TV has paid a record amount for the satellite rights of Thala Ajith’s next film, Viswasam, according to sources. Their production company Sun Pictures is producing Rajnikanth-starrer Petta, which is releasing on the same day as Viswasam.

Directed by Siva, Viswasam is all set to clash with Petta at the box office during Pongal next year. Ajith who was last seen as an Interpol agent in Vivegam has teamed up with Siva again for the fourth time after working with him on films such as Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam.

Expectations are high from the film as the motion poster on Youtube clocked over 2 million views in 24 hours. The motion poster reveals Ajith’s two different looks in the film, which is set in Madurai.

Sources have revealed that actor Nayanthara will be playing a powerful role alongside Ajith in Viswasam. The film stars Vivek, Robo Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah, Kovai Sarala, Sandhya Janak, Yogi Babu, Kalairani, Bose Venkat, Sujatha Sivakumar, Ramesh Thilak, Jangiri Madhumitha and Namo Narayana.

Composer D Imman will be composing the music for an Ajith-starrer for the first time. The core technical crew includes Vetri as the director of photography and editing by Ruben.

The excitement levels of fans and cinema-goers are palpable as we will see two of the biggest names in Kollywood lock horns on Pongal.