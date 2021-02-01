Sulthan teaser: Karthi battles a handful of villains

The teaser of Sulthan, starring Karthi in the lead role, was released on Monday. The film, bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, is written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame.

Going by the teaser, Karthi seems to get not one but a handful of villains to battle in this movie. A character in the teaser discusses Mahabharata and Lord Krishna’s patience to give 100 chances to correct one’s behaviour. And in another scene, Karthi’s Sulthan asks one to reimagine what would have happened had Krishna supported Kauravas, instead of Pandavas. Now, that’s a deep question.

The teaser is very ambiguous when it comes to demarcating Kauravas from Pandavas. But, it won’t be wrong to assume that Karthi’s role is that of Krishna in Mahabharata. He seems to be the Sarathy, driver of a chariot, in the film. There is more than one visual cue to show that Karthi is likely to shepherd a group of violent-looking people, probably in the path of righteousness. And while doing so, he won’t hesitate to break a few bones of bad people.

However, Sulthan may not be entirely that philosophical. Karthi has promised this film will be a complete potboiler. “Sulthan, a honest effort to bring a complete family entertainer with humor, romance, action & strong man to man relationship. Hope you all like it (sic),” wrote the actor on his Twitter page.

Sulthan is touted to be the “biggest production so far” in Karthi’s vibrant career. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, and the film marks her debut in the Tamil film industry.

Sulthan, also featuring Lal, Napolean, Hareesh Peradi, Ponnambalam and Yogi Babu, is due in cinemas on April 2, 2021.