Sulthan song Jai Sulthan celebrates friendship

Producer SR Prabhu on Thursday released the first song from his upcoming movie Sulthan​. The track titled Jai Sulthan​ is a fun and peppy number.

It is hard to miss the camaraderie among the composers Vivek Siva, Mervin Solomon and Anirudh Ravichander as seen in the lyrical video. The song derives its energy from the coming together of young and talented musical minds of Tamil cinema. These musicians seem to have no ego or self-imposed boundaries when it comes to collaborating with their competitors for the sake of music. This sort of collaboration was a rarity among the musicians of the previous generations. And that quality among such young musicians deserves a special mention as we enjoy the fruit of their collaborative effort.

Jai Sulthan​ is composed by musical duo Vivek-Mervin and sung by Anirudh Ravichander. The fun and comical lyrics are written by Viveka. The song speaks about friendship, companionship and loyalty.

“Celebration clears our mind & brings out our most cheerful self. Here is a local celebration song from #Sulthan, @anirudhofficial n team add extra punch to it!! Pump up the volume! (sic),” tweeted Karthi, while sharing the song.

Celebration clears our mind & brings out our most cheerful self🕺🏽. Here is a local celebration song from #Sulthan, @anirudhofficial n team add extra punch to it!! Pump up the volume!#JaiSulthan▶️ https://t.co/LzS1xzvv4Z@Bakkiyaraj_k @iamRashmika @iamviveksiva @MervinJSolomon — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) February 11, 2021

The film, bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, is written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame.

Sulthan stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, and the film marks her debut in the Tamil film industry. “A celebration makes everyone happy. I’m happy to celebrate #JaiSulthan, the first single from #Sulthan (sic),” she tweeted about the song.

Sulthan, also starring Lal, Napolean, Hareesh Peradi, Ponnambalam and Yogi Babu, is due in cinemas on April 2, 2021.