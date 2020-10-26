Sulthan first look: Karthi is ready with another actioner

Karthi will be next seen in Bakkiyaraj Kannan's Sulthan. (Photo: Twitter/prabhu_sr)

The first look poster of Karthi’s upcoming movie Sulthan was released on Monday. “Dear brothers and sisters, Your love and appreciation is what keeps us going! Bringing you the first look of #Sulthan. Hope you like it! Love you guys! #SulthanFirstLook,” tweeted Karthi, while sharing the first look.

Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame has written and directed the movie, which is bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures.

Presenting the poster, SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures said the film was “a complete family & action entertainer.”

Sulthan is currently in the post-production stage. Karthi termed this movie as his “biggest production so far.” “And it’s a wrap!! From the day we heard the idea three years back till today, the story continues to excite us. It’s one of my biggest productions so far. I thank the entire team for slogging it through and giving their best,” Karthi had said in a tweet earlier.

Sulthan stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, and the film marks her debut in the Tamil film industry. The actor on Monday expressed her gratitude for having had the opportunity to work with the team of Sulthan. “A few words about #Sulthan is that it’s my first Tamil film and since I was a little girl dad and I have watched so many Tamil films and it feels surreal that now I get to work with such big and yet humble and wonderful people.. I am truly greatful for all that I have right now,” she wrote on her Twitter page.

