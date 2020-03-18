Sudha Kongara to direct Simbu?

Simbu is currently shooting for Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu. Simbu is currently shooting for Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu.

Sudha Kongara, who is busy with the release work of Soorarai Pottru featuring Suriya, is likely to team up with Simbu next.

Though rumours mills are abuzz that Mysskin will collaborate with Simbu, sources now indicate Sudha has bagged the opportunity.

Reports suggest that Sudha and Simbu discussed a script, and have decided to take it forward. And, it looks like the project, which will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, will go on the floors by June. However, we await an official confirmation.

Earlier, Sudha Kongara was rumoured to direct Vijay in his 65th film. Meanwhile, Simbu is currently shooting for Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu.

Maanaadu also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekar, SJ Suryah and Premgi Amaren among others.

