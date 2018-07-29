Sudha Kongara to helm Suriya’s 38th film

Sudha Kongara will direct Suriya’s 38th film. Sudha Kongara will direct Suriya’s 38th film.

While there were several rumours that Sudha Kongara will helm Suriya in an upcoming production, it has finally been confirmed. Lyricist Vivek, who penned the blockbuster song “Aalaporan Tamizhan” last year, has confirmed that the project is in the pipeline and he will also be writing a song in the project.

“Great to b penning for d Inspiring @Suriya_offl Sir for the 1st time. Part of #Suriya38. 2D s 36V gave me my 1st big break. Its always exciting 2 associate with @2D_ENTPVTLTD. @gvprakash bro has given me a lovely tune. Tks 2 him n #Sudha mam for dis movie. Wish She achieves Big, (sic)” he wrote.

Vivek is also penning the lyrics for SK 14 and Vijay’s upcoming film Sarkar.

From the tweet, it also looks like that GV Prakash will oversee music for the film. The project will bankrolled by Suriya’s production company 2D Entertainment. The company was also the banner behind Karthi’s recent film Kadaikutty Singam.

Suriya is currently working on Selvaraghavan’s NGK, produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. The film will also star Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet in key roles. NGK is expected to release later this year. After NGK, it will be KV Anand’s Suriya 37 for the Thaana Serndha Kootam actor. The actor who has already begun work on the project will share screen space with Mohanlal, Boman Irani, Arya and Sayyeshaa among others. The film is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Sudha Kongara made headlines with her debut hit film Irudhi Suttru that also was released in Hindi and Telugu as Saala Khadoos and Guru, respectively.

