Sudha Kongara pens note after winning National Award for Soorarai Pottru: ‘What I am without Mani Ratnam? Zero’

July 26, 2022 5:23:52 pm
Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru won five awards at the 68th National Film Awards. including the award for best director. In response to the significant win, Sudha has penned an emotional thank you note expressing her gratitude to her late father, mentor Mani Ratnam, Suriya and Captain Gopinath.
Talking about her father, she wrote, “The journey of this film started with my dad passing away. The last image of my father that I carry is of him gesturing to me from his bed to come to him as I stood in the doorway. I went back and added this as a scene in Soorarai Pottru. As filmmakers I guess most of us are finally just greedy voyeurs looking for those moments in our lives to put into our films (sic).”
Here’s the statement from director Sudha Kongara:
Sudha Kongara also thanked her mentor Mani Ratnam, with whom she worked as an assistant director. She wrote, “Thank you to my guru. What am I Mani sir without all that you have taught me? A zero (sic).”
Subscriber Only Stories
Kongara further thanked Soorarai Pottru actor, producer Suriya and Captain Gopinath (on whom Soorarai Pottru is based). She thanked the latter for entrusting her with his life story, and the former for living it on screen.
Sudha Kongara extended her gratitude to the cast and crew members of the film, and the audience for making it a success. On an ending note, she gave a shout-out to fellow filmmakers who struggle to make a film and tell the stories the way they want.
Kongara, who worked with Mani Ratnam for about seven years, made her directorial debut with the Telugu film Andhra Andagadu (2008). She then directed Drohi (2010) with Vishnu Vishal and Srikanth in the lead roles. Her third film Irudhi Suttru turned out to be a watershed moment in her career. The Madhavan-starrer, released as Saala Khadoos in Hindi, got both commercial and critical acclaim. She later remade the film in Telugu as Guru with Venkatesh in the lead role.
Sudha Kongara is next directing Suriya in a yet-untitled film.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
It's time India and Japan rethink their nuclear policyPremium
HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Latest News
Richa Chadha recalls almost interviewing Abhay Deol as a magazine intern: ‘I was working with him six months later’
Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘twins’ comment: ‘Oh god, apne hi paer pe unhone kulhadi maar di…’
UPSC Essentials- Experts talk with Mohit Jindal: ‘Affordability a key factor in UPSC preparation’
Vikrant Rona star Sudeep: I loved Soorarai Pottru, Suriya deserves National Award for it
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Man United’s training base, set for talks
Why you must not ignore dizziness, headache, ear pain, and sinus pressure
NDA’s VP candidate Dhankhar withdraws from SC’s chamber allotment race
Chinks in SP armour, BJP eyes Mulayam aide and Yadav stalwart Harmohan Singh
Shiba Inu announces SHIB Visa card: Here’s everything we know
Inside Red Giant Movies celebration: This is what Aamir Khan and Kamal Haasan said
ED chargesheets Farooq Abdullah in JKCA money laundering case
BHU to release UPSC CSE coaching admit card tomorrow