Sudha Kongara on reading the script of Thangam: I was sobbing

Paava Kadhaigal will stream on Netflix.

Actor Madhavan recently interviewed director Sudha Kongara about her short film Thangam, which is part of Netflix’s anthology film Paava Kadhaigal. Having had the opportunity to watch the movie, Maddy described Thangam as “one of her (Sudha’s) finest works till date.”

And Sudha in return gave credit to writer Shaan Karuppusamy for bringing this story to her. “I was just sobbing as I was reading it. And after I finished reading it, I took a picture of myself, and I told Shaan, ‘I can’t talk beyond this, and I want to do this.’ That’s how I fell in love with this story,” she recalled.

Thangam, set in a small village in Kongu Nadu, follows a forbidden love triangle between three friends, one of whom is Sathaar, played by Kalidas Jayaram. The actor gave all credit to Sudha for helping him pull off the role of a transgender person. “I actually didn’t do any research on my own. It’s from all the material that she (Sudha) gave me that I was able to learn more about these people and their lives,” he said.

Thangam also stars Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Bhavani Sre. Paava Kadhaigal will start streaming on Netflix from December 18.

