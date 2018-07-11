Sudeep on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy sets: Chiranjeevi is like a kid thrilled with his new toy

Sudeep will share screen space with Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Sudeep will share screen space with Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Kannada movie star Sudeep joined the cast of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy on Tuesday. The actor was overwhelmed after shooting for the first time with the Telugu superstar.

Sharing his first-day experience shooting for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the Hebbuli star said Chiranjeevi was like a kid on the sets. “A good 1st day of SYERAA. 1st shot was wth the Legend himself. Every time I meet sch legends,,, i see the humilty. The reason why they’ve travelled this distance. He was soo excitingly showing the edit like a kid who’s thrilled with this new toy,,wanting to discover more (sic),” Sudeep wrote on his Twitter page.

The shooting of the upcoming historical drama is going on at a brisk pace. Directed by hit-maker Surender Reddy, the film has a star-studded cast, including Chiranjeevi, Sudeep, Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi among others.

Sudeep is a known face among the Telugu audience, thanks to director SS Rajamuli’s 2012 blockbuster Eega. He played the ruthless villain, who is eventually killed by a vengeful housefly. He has also appeared in director Ram Gopal Varma’s two-part gangster drama Rakta Charitra.

Sudeep is also shooting for his Kannada film Kotigobba 3. The actor joined the sets of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy soon after returning from Belgrade, where he shot for about 26 days.

Sudeep is also awaiting the release of The Villain, in which he has shared screen space with Kannada superstar Shivrajkumar. Directed by Prem, the crime thriller is one of the most-awaited films of the year.

