Subtitlist Rekhs upset as team 2.0 hasn’t paid her yet

Renowned Chennai-based subtitlist Rekhs, who has worked on several south Indian films, alleges that team 2.0 hasn’t cleared her dues yet. “I haven’t received a single penny. It has been nearly two weeks since I tweeted out this. I made a lot of calls to Lyca Productions, but my repeated efforts were in vain,” says Rekhs, acknowledging, “a lot of film personalities messaged personally, though.”

Rekhs adds her “intention isn’t to bring anybody down.” At the same time, she has “high regards for Shankar and Superstar and doesn’t hold them responsible.” Rekhs elaborates, “They both have nothing to do with this and only the production house is liable. I did subtitling for 2.0 in good faith, and I’m thoroughly disappointed with Lyca’s unprofessional attitude. The film was released in November, last year. I gave them almost 10 months to settle my payments. They neither responded to calls nor emails.”

Also, Rekhs on Twitter had posted that she had the same issue with Sun Pictures. “What happened with 2.O isn’t a one-off occurrence. I had faced similar situations with renowned actors and directors. Truth be told, many people deal with the same problem. But they don’t want to speak out. They are scared of being cornered in future. I want to fight as it’s not fair to not be paid for the work I did. 2.0 made more than Rs 50 crore overseas and my payment isn’t even 0.001% of that money,” she rues, adding, “Even for Enthiran, my husband went to their office and requested them to sort out the dues.”

Rekhs stresses on the importance of subtitling that helps a film attract a global audience. “My team and I work from 6 am to 2 pm without a break. I’ve been in the industry for a decade and what’s happening is quite unfortunate,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Among those who supported Rekhs was Melanie Greenberg, a YouTuber. The subtitlist had forwarded a message of Melanie that read: “Rekhs is the best subtitlist in Indian cinema. I never feel left out of a joke because she finds an English phrase that makes me laugh. I’m unable to believe that she and her team haven’t been paid for an international blockbuster.”

Why did she not approach Rajinikanth directly? “I don’t think it’s professional and a nice thing to do,” she says.

As we wrapped up the conversation, she insists that she is not ‘Rekha’ or ‘Rekha Haricharan.’ “As much as I love my husband, my brand name is Rekhs,” she grins.

Meanwhile, we tried reaching Lyca Productions, but they were unavailable for comments.