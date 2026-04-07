Subashini Balasubramaniyam’s last Instagram post had her taking a stroll in a serene forest; netizens say ‘life is unpredictable’

Film and television actor Subashini Balasubramaniyam’s sudden and untimely demise has come as a shocker to both her fans and the larger Tamil entertainment industry. Known among fans as Shaashvi Bala, Subashini rose to fame for her performance in the television serial Kayal. She was found dead at her rented apartment in Chennai on the night of April 5. A thorough investigation about the cause of her death is being done by the police.

Meanwhile, her last social media post has since grabbed the attention of netizens, as it painted a starkly different picture of her state of mind. Captioned “life lately,” the short video she shared on Instagram on Saturday, April 4, a day prior to the tragic incident, featured her taking a stroll along a secluded path in an open forest. Sporting comfortable clothes and black shades, she was seen soaking in the locale’s serenity as her guide recorded the video.