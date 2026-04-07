Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Subashini Balasubramaniyam’s last Instagram post had her taking a stroll in a serene forest; netizens say ‘life is unpredictable’
Subashini Balasubramaniyam's last social media post has grabbed the attention of netizens where she was seen taking a stroll in a serene forest.
Film and television actor Subashini Balasubramaniyam’s sudden and untimely demise has come as a shocker to both her fans and the larger Tamil entertainment industry. Known among fans as Shaashvi Bala, Subashini rose to fame for her performance in the television serial Kayal. She was found dead at her rented apartment in Chennai on the night of April 5. A thorough investigation about the cause of her death is being done by the police.
Meanwhile, her last social media post has since grabbed the attention of netizens, as it painted a starkly different picture of her state of mind. Captioned “life lately,” the short video she shared on Instagram on Saturday, April 4, a day prior to the tragic incident, featured her taking a stroll along a secluded path in an open forest. Sporting comfortable clothes and black shades, she was seen soaking in the locale’s serenity as her guide recorded the video.
Also Read | 2,500 movies in 62 years: Even if we start watching Sukumari’s films at a rate of one per day, we would finish only by 2033
In between, Subashini also stops to relish the sunrays falling on her through the leaves. She then spends some time at a sequestered hotel somewhere nearby, where she enjoys the scenic beauty of the vast green hills ahead. The video is accompanied by Tunes of the World’s track, “Enjoy the moment, always smile.”
Soon after the news of her death broke, many of her fans flocked to the comment section of this video, expressing their condolences.
View this post on Instagram
One person noted, “RIP. Life is unpredictable. How happy she was!” Meanwhile, another Instagrammer wrote in the comment section, “The world sees the light we give, but only the stars know the weight we carry. May the end of the journey be the beginning of a peace that never fades.”
Who was Subashini Balasubramaniyam?
Hailing from Sri Lanka, Subashini allegedly died by suicide at her rented apartment in Iyyappanthangal near Porur, Chennai, on the night of April 5, Times of India reported. The police told the publication that the 36-year-old actor was amid a domestic dispute with her husband, Bipin Chandran. He immediately alerted the apartment’s security personnel, and they, in turn, informed the Porur police. Even though the police rushed to the spot and shifted her to a government hospital, she was declared dead upon arrival.
Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 19 Worldwide LIVE: Ranveer Singh-starrer marks its lowest collections with Rs 10 cr; crosses Rs 1623 cr worldwide
Aside from her performance as the antagonist in the soap opera Kayal, Subashini had also appeared in films such as Ellaam Mela Irukuravan Paathuppan (2023) and Web (2023).
Disclaimer: This report discusses a sensitive incident involving a tragic loss of life and mental health struggles. If you or someone you know is feeling distressed, overwhelmed, or having thoughts of self-harm, please reach out to the professional helplines listed above for immediate support.
HELP IS A CALL AWAY
MENTAL HEALTH HELPLINE NUMBERS
AASRA
Contact: 9820466726
Email: aasrahelpline@yahoo.com
Timings: 24×7
Languages: English, Hindi
Snehi
Contact: 9582208181
Email: snehi.india@gmail.com
Timings: 10am – 10pm, all days
Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi
Fortis MentalHealth
Contact: 8376804102
Timings: 24×7; All days
Languages: Achiku, Assamese, Bengali, Dogri, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu
Connecting NGO
Contact: 9922004305, 9922001122
Email: distressmailsconnecting@gmail.com
Timings: 12pm – 8pm; All days
Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi
Vandrevala Foundation
Contact: 18602662345
Email: help@vandrevalafoundation.com
Timings: 24×7
Languages: Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and English