Stunt choreographer falls to death on Viduthalai set

Stunt choreographer S Suresh died on Saturday after he fell from a height of 20 feet while demonstrating a jumping stunt on the sets of director Vetri Maaran’s upcoming film Viduthalai. The incident took place at Kelambakkam in Chennai.

President of South Indian Cine and TV Stunt Artistes Union Thavasi Raj confirmed the news to The News Minute and said, “The accident happened while he was demonstrating a jumping stunt. Although all safety precautions were taken, it is unfortunate that the accident happened. We immediately took him to the hospital but he passed away. The producers and director have said that they will do the needful. We will try to do the best from the union too.”

S Suresh had been a stunt choreographer for more than two decades and he was the assistant stunt director for Viduthalai.

Viduthalai features Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film also stars Bhavani Sre, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajeev Menon and Chethan.