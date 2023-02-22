scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Stunt goes wrong on the sets of Vishal’s upcoming film Mark Antony. Watch video

A video of a mishap on the sets of Vishal's upcoming film Mark Antony is going viral on social media.

Accident on the sets of Vishal's Mark Antony (Image_Film poster_SS of video clip)Accident on the sets of Vishal's Mark Antony (Image_Film poster_SS of video clip)

Accidents on the sets of Vishal’s films have become a regular affair. It happened on the sets of his previous film Laththi, and now, a stunt sequence on the sets of his upcoming film, Mark Antony, has resulted in an accident. Fortunately, no one was hurt due to the mishap. A video of the accident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, a heavy vehicle is seen breaking through a wall and speeding toward the camera. From the screams and the sounds of the video, it is learnt that the vehicle didn’t stop as expected but rammed into the sets of the film. According to reports, the accident happened on the sets of the film that was erected on the outskirts of Chennai on Tuesday. A technical glitch is said to be the reason for the mishap.

ALSO READ |Vijay Antony undergoes ‘major surgery’ after accident on sets of Pichaikkaran 2, shares photo from hospital

Here’s the video:

The film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran (Trisha Illana Nayanthara and Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan). The poster of the film has Vishal, SJ Suryah, and Sunil in quirky costumes. Only three weeks ago, Vishal shared a new poster of the film and said that the film shoot is nearing its end.

This is not the first accident on the sets of the film. Earlier, Vishal injured his knee while shooting for a fight sequence, and the film was put on hold for his recovery. He met with two accidents on the sets of his previous film, Laththi, too. He sustained a hairline fracture in the first accident. Later, he again suffered a leg injury during the shoot.

Only recently, actor-composer Vijay Antony met with an accident during the shoot of Pichaikaaran 2. He underwent major surgery and shared a post on social media that he is recovering.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-02-2023 at 17:05 IST
