STR 48: Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan team up for a film, watch motion poster

As expected Silambarsan‘s 48th film is getting bankrolled by Kamal Haasan‘s Raaj Kamal Films International, and it is tentatively called STR 48. The project marks the 56th film of Kamal as producer. Desingh Periyasamy, who shot to fame with his debut film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadhithaal, will be directing the movie.

Simbu took to Twitter to share the motion poster of the film, and wrote, “Dreams do come true.”

It is also speculated that the film will mark the first collaboration of Silambarasan and Anirudh Ravichander, who has composed for Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Indian 2. However, the makers haven’t announced the other cast and crew details.

This is the second venture announced by Raaj Kamal Films International in recent times. Before STR 48, Kamal announced that he will be teaming up with Mani Ratnam for a project, which will be his 234th film. After the earth-shattering success of Vikram, which minted about Rs 400 crore at the box office, Kamal has turned his focus towards producing films as well.

The actor-filmmaker is currently busy with the shoot of Indian 2, directed by Shankar. He recently shared a picture from the sets of the film with the action design team. Indian 2 is expected to be released this year, and Kamal will move on to his projects with Mani Ratnam and Mahesh Narayanan. He will also be returning as Vikram in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Vikram 2.