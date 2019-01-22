STR urges fans to celebrate the release of Vandha Rajavadhan Varuven

STR on Tuesday urged his fans to celebrate the release of his upcoming film Vandha Rajavadhan Varuven with big banners, flexes and cardboard cutouts. The actor has retracted his earlier statement where he requested his fans to avoid putting up such a show and instead use the money to buy gifts for their parents.

Advertising

In a video, STR has now asked fans to celebrate the release of his movie with the biggest cutouts and flexes. “I have only 2 or 3 fans and I am requesting them to celebrate my movie in the grandest way possible,” he said. The actor further added that instead of milk packets, big drums of milk can be used for the milk abhisegam of his cardboard cutouts.

Directed by Sundar C, Vandha Rajavadhan Varuven also stars Megha Akash, Catherine Tresa, Mahat, Ramya Krishnan, Naseer, VTV Ganesh, ‘Motta’ Rajendran, Yogi Babu and Robo Shankar.

Hip-hop Tamizha has composed the music for the film. The film is said to be the remake of Telugu star Pawan Kalyan’s blockbuster movie Attarintiki Daredi.

Advertising

STR is currently busy working on Venkat Prabhu directorial Manaadu.