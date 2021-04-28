Stalemate on Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 continues, Madras HC told

The stalemate in the production of Tamil film Indian 2, starring actor Kamal Haasan in the lead role, continues as the talks between the contesting parties to arrive at an amicable solution have failed, the Madras High Court was informed on Wednesday.

When the matter came up for further hearing today, senior counsel for the director S Shankar told the First Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy that the talks have failed.

Originally, Lyca Productions, the producers of the film, had moved court with an appeal for a direction to Shankar to complete the film and to restrain him from taking up any other project till then.

Holding that any court order might precipitate the matter, the Bench had, on April 22, directed the parties to sit together and settle the issue amicably.

When the matter came up again today, Shankar’s senior counsel P S Raman told the judges that no solution was arrived at the more-than-two hours meeting last Saturday.

While Shankar was prepared to give bulk dates after June, for which Kamal Haasan had also agreed, Lyca Productions insisted the director to sign a bond to the effect that he would not take up any other project.

Hence, the talks failed, and the Bench posted the matter for further hearing after the summer vacation.