Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

SS Rajamouli on political correctness in films: ‘I can’t be continuously worried about what people are going to say’

RRR director SS Rajamouli recently opened up about how one should be unapologetic about showing men's friendship on screen.

SS Rajamouli with Jr NTR and Ram CharanSS Rajamouli with RRR's lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan (Image: rrrmovie/Instagram)

The bromance between Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) was at times perceived, by some, as a queer love story. It became a topic of discussion when filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and Oscar Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty echoed the same opinion calling RRR a gay love story. However, SS Rajamouli seems to look at RRR characters’ relationship as a moving friendship. The director recently opened up about how one should be unapologetic about showing men’s friendship on screen at an RRR event in Chicago.

Rajamouli was asked to expand upon his statement in a recent interview with rogerebert.com, and the filmmaker said that he doesn’t care about what other people think and all that matters to him is the story. The director also addressed the increasing demand for political correctness in films. He was quoted as saying, “One thing I have noticed, once social media exploded and various people started commenting on various topics in any art form—I’ll talk about film, because that’s my area—filmmakers started taking [those comments] seriously and trying to be politically correct about everything. If you’re trying not to offend this person and not to offend that person, in essence, you’re losing the flavor of your story.”

Rajamouli added, “You can’t be continuously worried about what people are going to say. That would be a very dishonest way of filmmaking. As a storyteller, my allegiance is to the story, not to anyone else. Everyone else comes later. Nowadays, I see two guys afraid to even put their hands over one another’s shoulders. They worry about what people might think. What the bloody hell? You’re friends!”

Lately, SS Rajamouli has been busy promoting RRR across the globe as the film has been submitted to Oscars 2023 for nomination in various categories including Best Actor, Best Feature Film and Best Director, among others. Also starring Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran, the movie has music by MM Keeravani.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 08:19:59 pm
