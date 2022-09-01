scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

SS Rajamouli explains what Brahmastra’s Astraverse is all about. Watch

Rajamouli is at the forefront of the extensive promotion of Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra

SS Rajamouli explains what Brahmastra's Astraverse is all aboutSS Rajamouli explains what Brahmastra's Astraverse is all about

SS Rajamouli seems to have taken it upon himself to promote Ranbir Kapoor‘s upcoming big-budget film, Brahmastra. He was recently in Chennai and Hyderabad along with Ranbir to promote the upcoming fantasy film, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Now, in a new promo video, the Baahubali director explains what Astraverse of Brahmastra is all about.

In the video, titled Vision of Brahmastra, SS Rajamouli says, “Ayan Mukerji told me the story of Brahmastra back in 2016, and I was impressed by it because it was about Indian mythology. I found there was a lot of scope for visual effects. We have all heard about the multiverse, metaverse, and all such things… but in this film, we are going to see a miracle that is Astraverse.”

He added, “Let’s see what’s Astraverse. According to our sastra, we need five elements to live. The power that controls all these five elements is the Brahma Shakthi. Brahmastra is about the weapons that originated from Brahma Shakthi, and about the warriors who fight with the weapons.”

Here’s the video:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’Premium
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’

However, on top of all this, Rajamouli was impressed by another element of the film. “Ayan Mukerji has shown that love is the most powerful weapon than all these weapons, that’s the beauty of this magnum opus.”

ALSO READ |Ayan Mukerji shares new Brahmastra clip, says he is ’emotional and nervous’

Other than Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars Alia Bhat, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in important roles. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is also playing a cameo in the film. Planned as a trilogy, Brahmastra will be released in multiple languages across the country. The first part is all set to be released on September 9.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 02:24:19 pm
Next Story

Kerala Assembly passes contentious bill curtailing powers of Governor as Chancellor of universities

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender equality, passes away

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender equality, passes away

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled
Only for Subscribers

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled

Premium
'Was blown away': Kohli on Suryakumar Yadav's batting vs Hong Kong

'Was blown away': Kohli on Suryakumar Yadav's batting vs Hong Kong

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Does your BP remain high despite medication? What are the causes?

Does your BP remain high despite medication? What are the causes?

Cultural 'appropriation' vs 'appreciation': Designers on how to maintain a balance

Cultural 'appropriation' vs 'appreciation': Designers on how to maintain a balance

IIT Guwahati researchers develop edible coating to extend shelf life of vegetables

IIT Guwahati researchers develop edible coating to extend shelf life of vegetables

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Arjun Bijlani's new house Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy attend griha pravesh
Inside Arjun Bijlani’s new house: Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy attend griha pravesh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement