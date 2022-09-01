SS Rajamouli explains what Brahmastra’s Astraverse is all about. Watch

SS Rajamouli seems to have taken it upon himself to promote Ranbir Kapoor‘s upcoming big-budget film, Brahmastra. He was recently in Chennai and Hyderabad along with Ranbir to promote the upcoming fantasy film, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Now, in a new promo video, the Baahubali director explains what Astraverse of Brahmastra is all about.

In the video, titled Vision of Brahmastra, SS Rajamouli says, “Ayan Mukerji told me the story of Brahmastra back in 2016, and I was impressed by it because it was about Indian mythology. I found there was a lot of scope for visual effects. We have all heard about the multiverse, metaverse, and all such things… but in this film, we are going to see a miracle that is Astraverse.”

He added, “Let’s see what’s Astraverse. According to our sastra, we need five elements to live. The power that controls all these five elements is the Brahma Shakthi. Brahmastra is about the weapons that originated from Brahma Shakthi, and about the warriors who fight with the weapons.”

Here’s the video:

However, on top of all this, Rajamouli was impressed by another element of the film. “Ayan Mukerji has shown that love is the most powerful weapon than all these weapons, that’s the beauty of this magnum opus.”

Other than Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars Alia Bhat, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in important roles. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is also playing a cameo in the film. Planned as a trilogy, Brahmastra will be released in multiple languages across the country. The first part is all set to be released on September 9.