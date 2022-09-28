scorecardresearch
SS Rajamouli couldn’t believe Mani Ratnam finished shooting both Ponniyin Selvan films in 150 days

Jayam Ravi in a recent interview said that SS Rajamouli was shocked to know that both part of Ponniyin Selvan was shot in 150 days.

SS RajamouliSS Rajamouli at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Photo: TIFF Press & Industry)

Though Ponniyin Selvan has been in the making for about three years now, both parts of the films were shot in just a matter of 150 days. The pandemic is cited as one of the reasons for the delay of the movie. Ace Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli couldn’t believe that Mani Ratnam pulled off the huge task of shooting two films in just 150 days. In a recent interview, Jayam Ravi, who plays the titular role in PS1, shared how Rajamouli reacted upon hearing it.

Ravi said, “I told Rajamouli sir that we have finished two parts of Ponniyin Selvan in 150 days. So, Rajamouli sir got up from his chair and said Ravi don’t say this and scare me, please. It took five years for me to shoot both films (Baahubali). That’s the respect he has for Mani sir. He later sat down and asked, ‘How do you work?’ He is learning from the master.”

ALSO READ |Spoiler-free guide to Ponniyin Selvan novel before watching Mani Ratnam’s epic

Ponniyins Selvan has been compared to Baahubali ever since the Tamil project was announced. However, Mani Ratnam was particular that his film will be starkly different from Baahubali or any other fantasy movie made in India. At the audio launch of Ponniyin Selvan 1, Ratnam said, “Subhashakran (producer of Ponniyins Selvan) asked me if it would be like Baahubali. I said no it won’t be. He later asked if it would be like Padmaavat. I said no. Then he asked how else will it be. I said I am planning to make like what Amarar Kalki had written.”

The two-part movie is based on Tamil writer Kalki Krishnamoorthy’s five-part novel series of the same name. The film stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, and many others. It is all set to be released on September 30.

