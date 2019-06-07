Sriman roped in for AR Murugadoss’ Darbar

Sriman is the latest actor to join the Darbar camp. The actor is popular for his roles in films such as Sethu, Panchathanthiram, Aayutha Ezhuthu, Pokkiri and Aegan among others. Sriman will share screen space with superstar Rajinikanth for the first time in his career.

Sriman took to Twitter to share the news. “After 19 years got a role again in Dir MURUGADASS SIR FILM, and for the first time in my film career got opportunity to work with the LEGEND our one & only “THALAIVAR” SUPERSTAR, happy got registered in DOP Santhosh Jee’s lens, thx to LYCA & SPECIAL THX TO Dir MURUGADASS SIR,” he tweeted.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar will feature Rajinikanth as a cop on screen after a gap of 25 years. The film stars Nayanthara as the female lead. Bollywood actors Prateik Babbar and Dalip Tahil will also be seen in important roles.

Lyca Productions, the banner which was also behind Rajinikanth’s science-fiction flick 2.0, will bankroll Darbar.

The film is scheduled for a 2020 Pongal release.