SP Charan on SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health: There is still some improvement needed in lungs

SP Balasubrahmanyam is stable but still on ventilator. (Photo: SP Balasubrahmanyam/Instagram)

Singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan on Saturday took to his social media accounts to share an update about his father’s health. In the video, SP Charan said that SPB “continues to be stable” and “on ventilator.”

The filmmaker informed fans that SPB’s “parameters are normal. There is no infection. His saturation levels are good.”

“There is still some improvement needed in his lungs, his breathing and his strength. He is doing physiotherapy. He is able to sit up. The doctors are helping him sit up for a while, around 15-20 minutes every other day. It is a task, but he is making an effort because of all the love, prayers that you all have been giving. He has started oral food intake since yesterday, which should help him grow stronger and take care of other vitals also,” SP Charan said in the video.

The 48-year-old concluded the video thanking MGM Healthcare doctors and nurses.

SP Balasubrahmanyam was tested positive for Covid-19 in the first week of August. He was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of MGM Healthcare after his condition deteriorated.

