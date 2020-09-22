SP Charan on SPB’s health: He’s eager to leave the hospital as early as possible

SP Balasubrahmanyam was tested positive for Covid-19 in the first week of August.

Filmmaker SP Charan on Tuesday took to his Instagram stories to share an update about his father SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health. He informed fans that the singer-actor “continues the steady progress toward getting better.”

Charan added that SPB is “eager to leave the hospital as early as possible.”

“Dad continues the steady progress toward getting better. Ekmo/ventilator, physiotherapy continue with oral intake of liquids. He’s been eager to leave the hospital as early as possible,” SP Charan wrote on his Instagram stories.

SP Balasubrahmanyam was tested positive for Covid-19 in the first week of August. He was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of MGM Healthcare in Chennai after his condition deteriorated.

