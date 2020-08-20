SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan thanks fans and well-wishers for prayers

SP Charan said there has been no significant improvement in SPB's health.

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan on Thursday shared a video on social media to update fans and well-wishers about his father’s health. He said there has been no significant improvement in SPB’s health.

SPB is undergoing treatment for coronavirus at MGM Healthcare in Chennai. He is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is on the ventilator.

In the video, SP Charan shared, “There has not been much development in my father’s health so far. So there’s not much to update about it. But as I said, we are keeping the hope and faith alive. We are confident that all the prayers that are being showered upon him and his family will help him recover as early as possible.”

He further expressed gratitude towards everyone who has been praying for SP Balasubrahmanyam’s speedy recovery. “I would also like to thank the film and music industry all over the country who are getting together for a mass prayer for my father. We as a family are grateful for this love and affection,” Charan added.

The filmmaker also got teary-eyed as he expressed his faith in God. “I have no words to thank you. These prayers will not go waste. God is merciful, and he will heal appa. A big thank you from myself and my family. Your prayers give us courage,” he concluded.

The last health update that came from MGM Healthcare stated that SP Balasubrahmanyam “continues to be critical”.

