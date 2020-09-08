SP Balasubrahmanyam’s condition warrants extended stay in ICU: Hospital

SP Balasubrahmanyam is currently admitted in Chennai's MGM Healthcare hospital. (Photo: Instagram/iamspb)

Singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam is still on ventilator despite testing Covid negative recently. MGM Healthcare, where the artiste is currently admitted, on Tuesday stated that SPB still requires life support despite being stable.

The statement from the hospital read, “Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam, who had been admitted due to COVID-19 at MGM Healthcare, remains stable and continues to require ventilator and ECMO support. He remains awake, responsive and his vital parameters are satisfactory. His current clinical condition warrants an extended stay in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).”

SP Balasubrahmanyam had tested positive for coronavirus in the first week of August. He was shifted to the ICU on August 13 after his health declined even further.

