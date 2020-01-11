SP Charan to make his directorial debut

SP Charan will be producing Adhigaram under his home banner Capital Film Works.﻿ (Photo: SP Charan/Instagram) SP Charan will be producing Adhigaram under his home banner Capital Film Works.﻿ (Photo: SP Charan/Instagram)

SP Charan, son of renowned playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, is all set to make his directorial debut with Tamil web series Adhigaram.

According to a source, the series has script and dialogues by filmmaker Cable Sankar. “Adhigaram has 10 episodes, and will be an intense political thriller,” adds the source.

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Abhirami Venkatachalam, who also starred in Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai, will play one of the leads in the web series. The shoot is likely to start this month.

Adhigaram has music by Deena Devarajan. The series also stars Athulya Ravi, whose latest outing was Capmaari, besides AL Alagappan, Vellaipookal fame Dev, Ilavarasu, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan and John Vijay. SP Charan will be producing Adhigaram under his home banner Capital Film Works.﻿

SP Charan earlier acted in films like Unnai Charanadaindhen, Saroja, Drohi and Va Quarter Cutting. He has a degree in Business Administration and completed a two-year course in Film and Television.

One may recall Charan has produced critically-acclaimed Aaranya Kaandam, apart from Chennai 600028 and Naanayam.

