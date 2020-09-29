SP Charan reacts to controversy over Ajith’s absence at SPB’s funeral

SP Charan slams those criticizing Ajith for not attending SPB's funeral.

Filmmaker SP Charan has taken exception to the controversy over Ajith not paying his respects to singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away last week due to COVID-19 related ailments.

“If he (Ajith) wants to mourn my father’s (SPB) death with his family at his home, let him do that. There was no need for him (to come to the funeral and pay respects in person),” Charan said.

Majority of the film industry stayed away from the funeral of SP Balasubrahmanyam owing to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, actor Vijay attended the funeral. And that sparked a social media war between fans of Vijay and Ajith.

“Ajith is my friend. And he was also a good friend of my father. Whether he comes to the funeral or not, how does it matter? It doesn’t matter how he pays his respects to my father. Is that even a problem?” a visibly troubled Charan asked during a press meet he held recently in the wake of the demise of SPB.

“I have lost my father. And the world has lost SP Balasubrahmanyam. Everybody is in mourning, and everyone needs time to come to terms with it. Please respect our family and give the space and time for us to grieve,” he said.

SP Balasubrahmanyam was laid to rest last week at his farmhouse in Thamaraipakkam village of Thiruvallur district with full-state honours.

