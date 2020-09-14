SP Charan on SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health: His lungs are improving

SP Charan said SP Balasubrahmanyam's health is improving and he is doing much better now. (Photo: Instagram/iamspb)

Filmmaker SP Charan on Monday took to Instagram to share an update about his father SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health. In a video, Charan said that there has been a lot of improvement in the singer-actor’s health.

In the video, Charan said, “His (SPB’s) lungs are improving. There is visible repair in the X-rays. Also, he is an active participant in physiotherapy. He is able to sit for 15-20 minutes. They (the medical staff) are also going to start oral feeding. Everything is looking good. He continues to be stable and the improvement continues.”

The filmmaker concluded the video by offering his thanks to SPB’s fans and supporters. He added that he wants everyone who loves SPB to continue praying for his well-being.

SP Balasubrahmanyam was tested positive for Covid-19 in the first week of August. He was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of MGM Healthcare after his condition deteriorated.

