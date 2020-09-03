SP Charan on SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health: We are hoping that there will be good news by Monday

SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan revealed that his father was stable. (Photo: SP Balasubrahmanyam/Facebook)

Singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam is stable and improving, his son and filmmaker SP Charan revealed on Thursday. Charan added that the family is hoping for some good news by the weekend.

In a video posted on Instagram, Charan said, “Hello everyone. Today is the third of September, the fourth day of stability from my father’s side. We are hoping that there will be good news by the weekend. With God’s blessings, all your prayers and the wishes of so many people from around the world, I am hoping that by Monday, there should be some good news. I am looking forward to it. Thank you all. God bless everyone.”

SP Charan had recently rejected reports of SP Balasubrahmanyam testing positive for COVID-19.

