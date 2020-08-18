scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
SP Charan on SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health: He continues to be on the ventilator

SP Charan said his father SP Balasubrahmanyam is stable, and is being continuously monitored by MGM Healthcare's medical team.

Written by Anvita Singh | New Delhi | Published: August 18, 2020 5:42:02 pm
sp balaSP Balasubrahmanyam was tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month (Photo: Instagram/spbalasubrahmanyam).

Filmmaker SP Charan on Tuesday posted an Instagram video, sharing a health update about his father and singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam. Charan said that his father ‘continues to be on the ventilator’ and is on the path to recovery.

In the video, SP Charan is heard saying, “The status is the same as it was yesterday. There are rumours going around that dad is off the ventilator. That is not true. We do wish that the day comes real soon. He is being scrutinised by the medical team at MGM health centre.”

#spb health update 18/8/2020

Adding that SPB is being taken care of ‘really well’ at the hospital, SP Charan said, “Keep the prayers coming. We thank you as a family for all your love and concern.”

Also read | SP Charan on SPB’s health: There are no complications

SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to Chennai’s MGM Healthcare earlier this month after testing positive for coronavirus. He was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after suffering a setback on August 13.

