SP Balasubrahmanyam to sing at Ilaiyaraaja’s 76th birthday event?

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, SP Balasubrahmanyam is likely to sing at Ilaiyaraaja’s 76th birthday celebrations. The event will be held at EVP Film City on June 2.

Reliable sources tell indianexpress.com, “The organisers are trying their best to get SPB on the show, but nothing has been confirmed for now.” If this materialises, millions of fans of SPB and Ilaiyaraaja would be happy.

Two years ago, Ilaiyaraaja had sent a legal notice to SP Balasubrahmanyam threatening legal consequences if the singer continued to perform the former’s songs during live programmes, and this happened while SPB was touring the US. The maestro had expressed his disappointment several times that he is entitled to claim royalties from anyone who sings his tunes.

The veteran playback singer had written an elaborate post on Facebook saying he wasn’t aware of the legal procedures, adding he would stop singing Ilaiyaraaja songs henceforth.

Ilaiyaraaja 75 was organised by the Tamil Film Producers’ Council this February, and SPB didn’t attend the grand event. Meanwhile, a little birdie tells us the upcoming show will also see the participation of legendary singer KJ Yesudas, besides the regular collaborators of Ilaiyaraaja including Chithra, Mano and others.