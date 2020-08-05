SP Balasubrahmanyam tests positive for COVID-19

SP Balasubrahmanyam has been admitted to a hospital with mild symptoms of coronavirus. (Photo: SP Balasubrahmanyam/Facebook) SP Balasubrahmanyam has been admitted to a hospital with mild symptoms of coronavirus. (Photo: SP Balasubrahmanyam/Facebook)

Singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam on Wednesday took to Facebook to inform fans that he is suffering from a mild case of Covid-19. SPB shared a video in which he asked people to not worry about his health.

“Since 2-3 days I was having discomfort. Chest congestion which for a singer is nonsense. I also had phlegm formation, cold and fever. These three things. Otherwise, I didn’t have any problem. I did not want to take it easy so I went to the hospital to get myself checked. They said it is a mild case of corona. I was asked to stay home and self-quarantine,” said Balasubrahmanyam.

The singer added that he got himself admitted to the hospital because had he stayed back at home, his family would have been overly concerned. SPB stated that he has been given medicines and should be alright in some time. He said he would be discharged from the hospital in two days.

Once again reiterating that he does not have any major issues, SP Balasubrahmanyam requested people to not call him to ask about his health as he is doing absolutely fine.

“Thank you so much for your concern. Please don’t bother calling me. I am fine. I will be fine,” the singer-actor said as he concluded the video.

