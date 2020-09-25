PLAYLIST: Evergreen SP Balasubrahmanyam songs

There was something instantly likeable about SP Balasubrahmanyam. He always seemed rooted, charming and full of warmth and life. It looks like those are the side-effects of being a heavily gifted musician. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that for about 50 years, SPB has remained an integral part of every household down south. And his massive volume of songs will continue to mesmerize generations to come.
SPB was so effortless that he made signing look so easy. So much so that it fills you with confidence to try and mimic him, only to be reminded by others around you, in rude words, that you don’t exactly sound like SPB. There was an SPB song that one could pick for all occasions and emotions and in all the languages. That is one of the great feats that set him apart from other great singers of our generation.
Here is a list of iconic songs that made our childhood so memorable and rewarding. Mind it, this list is just a drop from the ocean of songs that SPB has left behind.
Aayiram Nilave Vaa song from Adimai Penn
Ithu Oru Ponmalai Pozhuthu from Nizhalgal
Vaan Nila Nila Alla from Pattina Pravesam
Naan Pollathavan from Polladhavan
Raman Aandaalum from Mullum Malarum
Mannil Intha from Keladi Kanmani
Jotheyali from Geetha
Santhoshake from Geetha
Kelade Nimageega from Geetha
Haavina Dwesha Hanneradu Varusha from Nagarahavu
Vaa Vennila from Mella Thirandhathu Kadhavu
Sippi Irukkudu from Varumayin Niram Sivappu
Mandram Vandha from Mouna Ragam
Ennadi Meenakshi from Elamai Oonjalaadugiradhu
Sundari Kannal Oru Sethi Song from Thalapathi
Kadhal Rojave from Roja
Satham Illatha from Amarkalam
Sankaraa Naadasareeraparaa from Sankarabharanam
Suvvi Suvvi Suvvalamma from Swati Mutyam
Adivo Alladivo from Annamayya
Telusa Manasa from Criminal
Oottippattanam from Kilukkam
Nenjil Kanjabaanam from Gandharvam
Bangaru Kodi Petta from Gharana Mogudu
Didi Tera Devar Deewana from Hum Aapke Hain Koun
Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai from Hum Aapke Hain Koun
Tere Mere Beech Mein from Ek Duuje Ke Liye
Mere Jeevan Saathi from Ek Duuje Ke Liye
Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali from Maine Pyar Kiya
Read | SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away | SPB’s velvety voice was unpretentious and yet grand | Celebs pay tribute to SPB | SPB: A voice that nurtured millions of hearts | Films in which SPB delivered as an actor
Which is your all time favourite SPB song?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.