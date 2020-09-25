PLAYLIST: Evergreen SP Balasubrahmanyam songs

Have you listened to these SP Balasubrahmanyam songs? (Photo: SP Balasubrahmanyam/Facebook)

There was something instantly likeable about SP Balasubrahmanyam. He always seemed rooted, charming and full of warmth and life. It looks like those are the side-effects of being a heavily gifted musician. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that for about 50 years, SPB has remained an integral part of every household down south. And his massive volume of songs will continue to mesmerize generations to come.

SPB was so effortless that he made signing look so easy. So much so that it fills you with confidence to try and mimic him, only to be reminded by others around you, in rude words, that you don’t exactly sound like SPB. There was an SPB song that one could pick for all occasions and emotions and in all the languages. That is one of the great feats that set him apart from other great singers of our generation.

Here is a list of iconic songs that made our childhood so memorable and rewarding. Mind it, this list is just a drop from the ocean of songs that SPB has left behind.

Aayiram Nilave Vaa song from Adimai Penn

Ithu Oru Ponmalai Pozhuthu from Nizhalgal

Vaan Nila Nila Alla from Pattina Pravesam

Naan Pollathavan from Polladhavan

Raman Aandaalum from Mullum Malarum

Mannil Intha from Keladi Kanmani

Jotheyali from Geetha

Santhoshake from Geetha

Kelade Nimageega from Geetha

Haavina Dwesha Hanneradu Varusha from Nagarahavu

Vaa Vennila from Mella Thirandhathu Kadhavu

Sippi Irukkudu from Varumayin Niram Sivappu

Mandram Vandha from Mouna Ragam

Ennadi Meenakshi from Elamai Oonjalaadugiradhu

Sundari Kannal Oru Sethi Song from Thalapathi

Kadhal Rojave from Roja

Satham Illatha from Amarkalam

Sankaraa Naadasareeraparaa from Sankarabharanam

Suvvi Suvvi Suvvalamma from Swati Mutyam

Adivo Alladivo from Annamayya

Telusa Manasa from Criminal

Oottippattanam from Kilukkam

Nenjil Kanjabaanam from Gandharvam

Bangaru Kodi Petta from Gharana Mogudu

Didi Tera Devar Deewana from Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai from Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Tere Mere Beech Mein from Ek Duuje Ke Liye

Mere Jeevan Saathi from Ek Duuje Ke Liye

Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali from Maine Pyar Kiya

Which is your all time favourite SPB song?

