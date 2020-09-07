SP Charan on SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health: Dad is Covid negative, but still on ventilator

SP Balasubrahmanyam is on the path to recovery, his son and filmmaker SP Charan said on Monday. (Photo: Instagram/spbalasubrahmanyam)

Filmmaker SP Charan on Monday took to Instagram to share the latest update about his father and celebrated artiste SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health. SP Charan said that SPB has tested negative for coronavirus and is on the path to recovery.

However, the filmmaker added that it will be a while before SPB gets discharged from the hospital as his lungs are still taking time to heal. In the video shared on Instagram, SP Charan can be heard saying, “We were expecting dad’s lungs to improve in order to remove the ventilator. Unfortunately, we are still not at that point. But the good news is that dad is covid negative.”

SP Charan added that his father has been keeping himself busy by watching tennis and cricket on his iPad. He also apologised for not posting any updates during the weekend as the family was celebrating his parents’ anniversary.

SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai after testing positive for coronavirus in the first week of August. SPB was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and put on life support after his health deteriorated on August 13.

