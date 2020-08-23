SP Balasubrahmanyam’s condition is stable

SP Charan informed SP Balasubrahmanyam's fans on Saturday that his father is stable. (Photo: SP Charan/Instagram)

Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is being treated for coronavirus in MGM Healthcare, Chennai, continues to be on ventilator. As per a health update posted on Instagram by the legendary singer’s son SP Charan, SPB is stable but still in ICU and under observation.

The statement read, “Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His current clinical condition is stable and he continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team.”

Earlier, SP Charan had posted a video on Instagram stating that while the hospital’s release mentioned SP Balasubrahmanyam’s condition as stable, there is still a long way to go on the path of recovery.

He ended the video with a message for fans. “I again thank each and every one of you for your prayers, the love, the concern that you have showered upon my father and this family. Keep the prayers coming. There is a long road to recovery but an assured one. Thank you and god bless you all,” he said.

SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to MGM Healthcare earlier this month after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. The singer himself had revealed the news via his Facebook page. He was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his condition worsened on August 13.

