SP Balasubrahmanyam ‘continues to be critical’

SP Balasubrahmanyam is admitted at MGM Healthcare in Chennai. (Photo: SP Balasubrahmanyam/Facebook)

SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is undergoing treatment for coronavirus at MGM Healthcare in Chennai, continues to be critical, the hospital said in a statement on Wednesday.

The health update reads, “Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be critical and is on ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The expert medical team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters which are satisfactory at this point of time.”

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan on Tuesday shared an update about his father’s health. In a video posted on Instagram, Charan said, “The status is the same as it was yesterday. There are rumours going around that dad is off the ventilator. That is not true. We do wish that the day comes real soon. He is being scrutinised by the medical team at MGM health centre.”

Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and many other celebrities have wished SPB a speedy recovery.

S P Balasubrahmanyam was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of MGM Healthcare after his health suffered a setback on August 13.

