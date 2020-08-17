SP Charan on SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health: There are no complications

SP Balasubrahmanyam's condition is stable as of now, his son and filmmaker SP Charan said (Photo: Instagram/spbalasubrahmanyam).

Singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam’s condition is stable, his son and filmmaker SP Charan informed fans and well-wishers via an Instagram video on Monday.

In the video, Charan is heard saying, “Dad is in the same condition as he was yesterday, which is stable. Doctors are still calling it critical, but there are no complications, which they feel is a very good sign.”

After thanking everyone for their support and love, SP Charan said he is positive that his father will emerge victorious in this battle against the virus. “He will definitely come through it,” Charan added.

SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to Chennai’s MGM Healthcare earlier this month after testing positive for coronavirus. He was later shifted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after suffering a setback on August 13.

