SP Balasubrahmanyam’s condition is stable, continues to be on ventilator

Singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is currently receiving treatment for coronavirus, is stable, but continues to be on ventilator, Chennai’s MGM Healthcare said in a statement on Friday.

The statement reads, “Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on Ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His condition currently is stable. Our multi-disciplinary team of medical experts is keeping a very close watch on the vital parameters and has been constantly updating Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam’s family regarding his clinical status and progress.”

SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to MGM Healthcare earlier this month after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. The singer himself had revealed the news via his Facebook page. He was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his condition worsened on August 13.

SPB’s son SP Charan also shared a video about his father’s health. In the video, Charan said, “The hospital has mentioned the word ‘stable’ today. He was listed by the doctor and the medical team as critical until yesterday. Today’s press release from the hospital says he is stable. They did not use the word ‘critical’. But that doesn’t mean he is completely recovered. What it means is there are no complications, all his vitals are working just fine. And as I keep saying, we have complete faith and confidence in the medical team and all the prayers that are coming our way. And we are very, very glad and happy today he has been listed as stable. I again thank each and every one of you for your prayers, the love, the concern that you have showered upon my father and this family. Keep the prayers coming. There is a long road to recovery but an assured one. Thank you and god bless you all.”

