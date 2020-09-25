SP Balasubrahmanyam (1946-2020): ‘His voice will live on forever’

SPB’s son SP Charan shared the news of his father's demise. (Express archive photo)

Singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam succumbed to coronavirus on Friday. The 74-year-old actor was admitted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai in the first week of August after testing positive for coronavirus.

SPB’s son SP Charan told reporters at MGM Healthcare, “SPB belongs to everyone. He will live on in his songs. My dad passed away at 1.04 pm.”

A statement from the hospital read, “Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5th and commenced on life support measures since August 14th for severe COVID-19 pneumonia. He continued to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary team in the critical care unit. He tested negative for COVID-19 on September 4th. In a further setback this morning, despite maximal life support measures and the best efforts of the clinical team, his condition deteriorated further and he suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest. With profound grief, we regret to inform that he has passed away on September 25th at 13:04 Hours. We express our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, well-wishers and admirers at their loss during this time of anguish and sorrow.”

The passing away of the legendary singer has left his fans saddened. Many celebrities are paying their tribute to him on social media.

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his condolences to SPB’s family. In a statement, the CM said, “Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, has been the refreshing notation of film music spanning over five decades, enthralling the connoisseurs and common people alike through his multifaceted talent.”