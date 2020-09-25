SP Balasubrahmanyam (1946-2020): ‘His voice will live on forever’

Singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam succumbed to coronavirus on Friday. The 74-year-old actor was admitted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai in the first week of August after testing positive for coronavirus.
SPB’s son SP Charan told reporters at MGM Healthcare, “SPB belongs to everyone. He will live on in his songs. My dad passed away at 1.04 pm.”
A statement from the hospital read, “Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5th and commenced on life support measures since August 14th for severe COVID-19 pneumonia. He continued to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary team in the critical care unit. He tested negative for COVID-19 on September 4th. In a further setback this morning, despite maximal life support measures and the best efforts of the clinical team, his condition deteriorated further and he suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest. With profound grief, we regret to inform that he has passed away on September 25th at 13:04 Hours. We express our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, well-wishers and admirers at their loss during this time of anguish and sorrow.”
The passing away of the legendary singer has left his fans saddened. Many celebrities are paying their tribute to him on social media.
Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his condolences to SPB’s family. In a statement, the CM said, “Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, has been the refreshing notation of film music spanning over five decades, enthralling the connoisseurs and common people alike through his multifaceted talent.”
Expressing her condolences to SP Balasubrahmanyam's family, actor Anushka Shetty wrote on Instagram, "Heart breaking ....Rest in peace Balasubramaniam garu ...you will Always live in our hearts, strength and prayers to the family and all admirers."
"I am shocked to learn that our ever-smiling SPB garu is no more. This loss to our fraternity is unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his entire family," Ram Charan shared on Twitter.
Ramya Krishnan expressed her condolences to SPB’s family as she wrote on Twitter, "Someone so special can never be forgotten, may his soul rest in peace my deepest condolences to the family....#ripspb sir."
MGM Healthcare in Chennai has issued a certificate confirming that SP Balasubrahmanyam is COVID-19 negative. Around 4 pm, the singer-actor's mortal remains will be shifted to his residence in Kamdar Nagar in Chennai, where the public will be allowed to pay their last respects.
Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shared how the year 2020 is not getting any better. She tweeted, "Like I said this year just isn’t getting any better..another legend gone #ripspb sir..you have given us a world In which we can get lost in.. your voice your music is gonna live forever.. just like how u will live on forever in our hearts and memories..may you find ur peace."
"Heartbroken .. you will be missed sir .. thank you for all the music and memories #SPBalasubrahmanyam #RIPSPB," actor Arya shared on social media.
A heartbroken Dulquer Salmaan called SPB a "true legend" as he paid his last respects to the singer. He tweeted, "Rest in Peace SPB sir. True legend."
Nivin Pauly shared a photo of SP Balasubrahmanyam on Twitter and wrote, "Rest in peace sir!"
"Heartbroken #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir...thank you for all the wonderful songs you sang and made us love you even more, you will forever live on #RIP" actor Priyamani wrote on Twitter as she paid tribute to the late legendary singer.
Music composer-guitarist Ehsaan Noorani wrote on Twitter, "Really saddened to hear about the untimely passing off SP Balasubramanyam a wonderful human being and a stellar singer .... a huge loss to Indian Music."
Actor Raadhika Sarathkumar expressed grief on passing away of SP Balasubrahmanyam. She tweeted, "Sad and a heartbreaking day #SPBalasubrahmanyam . Lived his life beautifully, contributing to society his passion and music. His voice will live on forever. May he rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏"