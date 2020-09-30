South India’s prolific film directors unite for Putham Pudhu Kaalai

Putham Pudhu Kaalai is an anthology film. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced its original upcoming Tamil movie titled Putham Pudhu Kaalai. “It is an anthology of five short films featuring the first of its kind stories of love, new beginnings, second chances, and a glimmer of hope,” read a statement released by the streaming platform.

The five stories are set in the backdrop of the COVID-19 lockdown. And Amazon Prime Video has mentioned that the movie was shot in compliance with COVID-19 rules and regulations set by the Film Employees’ Federation of South India (FEFSI).

“Putham Pudhu Kaalai was born with the intent of talking about hope, love and new beginnings and the fact that art finds expression in the most challenging times. With Putham Pudhu Kaalai, we are delighted to bring to our customers a unique offering by some of the best creative visionaries from the Tamil entertainment industry,” said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai comprises of five short films, helmed by the likes of Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratman, Rajiv Menon and Karthik Subbaraj.

Ilamai Idho Idho is directed by Sudha Kongara, who has helmed Suriya’s upcoming movie Soorarai Pottru. The film takes its title from a popular song sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam for Kamal Haasan’s Sakalakala Vallavan (1982). Ilamai Idho Idho stars Jayaram, Kalidas Jayaram, Urvashi and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Avarum Naanum/Avalum Naanum, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, stars comedy actor MS Bhaskar and Ritu Varma of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal fame. Gautham is not new to the OTT space. In the past, he has helmed the web series Queen (MX Player), based on the life and times of late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa.

In addition to directing Coffee, Anyone?, Suhasini Mani Ratnam has also played the lead role in the short film. It also stars Anu Hasan and Shruti Haasan.

Filmmaker Rajiv Menon returns to directing with Putham Pudhu Kaalai. He has directed a story titled Reunion starring Andrea and Leela Samson.

The final segment of this anthology is called Miracle, and it is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film features his regular collaborator Bobby Simha and Muthu Kumar of Pattas fame.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai will release on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

