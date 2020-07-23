South Cinema substitutes to beat Indian Matchmaking withdrawal

Mohan and Revathi in Mani Ratnam directorial Mouna Ragam. (Express archive photo) Mohan and Revathi in Mani Ratnam directorial Mouna Ragam. (Express archive photo)

Unless you are living under a rock, you already know about Indian Matchmaking, the new eight-part reality show on Netflix, which is making waves across the country. The show created by independent filmmaker Smriti Mundhra takes us through the world of high-profile Mumbai-based wedding matchmaker Sima Taparia.

The show shines a light on the daunting and mostly unkind custom that families and single men/women go through in the hope of finding the right spouse.

If you have already finished binge-watching Indian Matchmaking and if you are craving for more similar content, here is a list of south Indian movies that have tackled the various challenges of arranged marriages.

1) Mouna Ragam: Mani Ratnam ponders over the psychological and physical challenges a woman would face when she is forced into wedlock with a stranger in this 1986 drama. (Available on Amazon Prime Video)

2) Priyamaanavale: A marriage is just not the union of two people or families. But, it is also an exchange of wealth and culture. Starring Vijay and Simran in the lead roles, the film follows the emotional struggles when a couple enters a contractual wedding. (Available on MX Player)

3) Parthiban Kanavu: A man vacillates between the desire of his heart and the duty to respect his marriage. (Available on MX Player)

4) Kannamoochi Yenada: Boasting of an ensemble cast, the film follows a father’s trepidations about letting his daughter marry a man she selected outside the ambit of an arranged marriage. (Available on MX Player)

5) Bommarillu: A man wants to marry a girl of his choice. Well, it is not easy when you have a doting father who controls your every move. (Available on ZEE5)

6) Bangalore Days: This Anjali Menon romantic comedy has multiple storylines. But, at the heart of it, it has the story of a young couple struggling to settle down in the marriage, which was arranged by their family for them. (Available on Disney + Hotstar)

7) Ondu Motteya Kathe: This is a hilarious account of a man’s search to find a bride. The film also effectively examines the unpleasant process of matchmaking faced by those with male pattern baldness. (Available on Netflix)

8) Pelli Choopulu: The very name translates to matchmaking. It is the story of an ambitious girl being pressured into marriage and a boy willing to marry the girl of his parents’ choice in hopes of making an easy fortune. (Available on MX Player)

9) Super Deluxe: It is an anthology film that encompasses everything under the sun and beyond. But, at the centre of this masterpiece, there is a story of an unhappy couple who hasn’t found love in their marriage yet. (Available on Netflix)

10) Chi LA sow: A well-educated and beautiful girl is deemed a less attractive bride because of her mother who is bipolar. And she is now tasked to impress a man who is determined to avoid an arranged marriage. (Available on MX Player)

11) Varane Avashyamund: It is the tale of an independent girl who is determined to get married through matchmaking services. Why? Because her mother is a hopeless romantic and she doesn’t want to be like her mother. (Available on Netflix)

