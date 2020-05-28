South Cinema news on May 28: Radikaa Sarathkumar heaps praise on Ponmagal Vandhal and more

Ponmagal Vandhal will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 29. Ponmagal Vandhal will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 29.

All across the world, films have been put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In India too, no movies have released in almost two months, but things are starting to change a bit as a few films have taken the OTT route.

While a few movies will premiere on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, the high-budget films will only release in theaters. It is yet to be known when movies like Master, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham among more will see the light of day.

While the world of cinema is an uncertain place at the moment, we will keep you informed about everything that’s happening in the South Indian film industries.