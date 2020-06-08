South Cinema news on June 8: Shriya Saran in RRR and more

The last couple of months have been particularly hard on the entertainment industry in India. Big releases postponed, film, TV and web series shootings halted, theaters unable to screen movies, all because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
While movies like Ponmagal Vandhal have taken the OTT route, many high-budget and anticipated films like Vijay starrer Master are waiting for theaters to reopen.
But it seems that there is light at the end of the tunnel as the Indian government is beginning to relax the restrictions. Down south, post-production of movies and shooting of serials have already commenced.
Follow the live blog to keep yourself updated about everything that’s happening in the south Indian film industry.
Mollywood actress Nazriya Nazim recently shared a close-up photo of her husband, actor Fahadh Faasil on Instagram. She captioned the photo, “Those eyes 😍🤤.”
Manchu Vishnu is all set to collaborate once again with director Sreenu Vaitla for a comedy entertainer. Touted to be a sequel to Dhee, the new film has, reportedly, been titled D2.
In a recent interaction with fans on social media, actor Shriya Saran confirmed she is a part of SS Rajamouli's RRR. She will be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in the flashback episodes.