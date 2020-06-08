South Cinema news on June 8: Shriya Saran in RRR and more

Shriya Saran is the latest actor to join the cast of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram) Shriya Saran is the latest actor to join the cast of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)

The last couple of months have been particularly hard on the entertainment industry in India. Big releases postponed, film, TV and web series shootings halted, theaters unable to screen movies, all because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

While movies like Ponmagal Vandhal have taken the OTT route, many high-budget and anticipated films like Vijay starrer Master are waiting for theaters to reopen.

But it seems that there is light at the end of the tunnel as the Indian government is beginning to relax the restrictions. Down south, post-production of movies and shooting of serials have already commenced.

Follow the live blog to keep yourself updated about everything that’s happening in the south Indian film industry.