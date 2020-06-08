scorecardresearch
Monday, June 08, 2020
COVID19
South Cinema news on June 8: Shriya Saran in RRR and more

Here are the latest updates on much-awaited Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada movies, and your favourite stars down south.

Written by Antara Chakraborthy , Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Chennai | Updated: June 8, 2020 9:30:30 am
Shriya Saran Shriya Saran is the latest actor to join the cast of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)

The last couple of months have been particularly hard on the entertainment industry in India. Big releases postponed, film, TV and web series shootings halted, theaters unable to screen movies, all because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

While movies like Ponmagal Vandhal have taken the OTT route, many high-budget and anticipated films like Vijay starrer Master are waiting for theaters to reopen.

But it seems that there is light at the end of the tunnel as the Indian government is beginning to relax the restrictions. Down south, post-production of movies and shooting of serials have already commenced.

Follow the live blog to keep yourself updated about everything that’s happening in the south Indian film industry.

Follow all the latest Tamil movie, Telugu movie and Malayalam movie news.

09:30 (IST)08 Jun 2020
Nazriya Nazim shares photo of hubby Fahadh Faasil

Mollywood actress Nazriya Nazim recently shared a close-up photo of her husband, actor Fahadh Faasil on Instagram. She captioned the photo, “Those eyes 😍🤤.”

 
 
 
 
 
09:19 (IST)08 Jun 2020
Manchu Vishnu and Sreenu Vaitla's second collaboration

Manchu Vishnu is all set to collaborate once again with director Sreenu Vaitla for a comedy entertainer. Touted to be a sequel to Dhee, the new film has, reportedly, been titled D2.

09:11 (IST)08 Jun 2020
Shriya Saran in RRR

In a recent interaction with fans on social media, actor Shriya Saran confirmed she is a part of SS Rajamouli's RRR. She will be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in the flashback episodes.

After Ponmagal Vandhal, Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming film Penguin will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 19. Other movies like Law, French Biryani and Sufiyum Sujatayum are also set to premiere on the OTT platform in the coming weeks.