Soundarya remembers Rajinikanth’s return to Chennai after treatment in Singapore

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter and filmmaker Soundarya Rajnikanth on Saturday remembered her father’s return to Chennai after recuperating from a kidney ailment in Singapore.

Soundarya posted a video on Twitter with the caption, “A day we will forever remember,the day we returned with Appa to Chennai after his medical treatment in singapore #13.7.11 8 years ago. You are truly gods child Appa. To all those hearts who prayed and continue to pray for my father and my family THANK YOU.”

Rajinikanth was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute on May 16, 2011 for respiratory and gastrointestinal issues. He was then shifted to Singapore to undergo further treatment for nephropathy at Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

He was discharged on June 11 and continued to recuperate. He then returned to Chennai on July 13, 2011.

As the video depicts, Rajinikanth was welcomed by hundreds of his fans at the airport.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Petta earlier this year. He is currently filming Darbar, which is being directed by AR Murugadoss. The film, written by Murugadoss himself, also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas and Prateik Babbar among others.