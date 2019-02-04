Soundarya Rajnikanth to tie the knot with Vishagan Vanangamudi next week

Superstar Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya Rajnikanth is all set to tie the knot with actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi on February 11.

Soundarya took to Twitter to confirm that the wedding festivities have begun. “#OneWeekToGo #BrideMode #Blessed 😊😊😊#VedVishaganSoundarya #Family ❤️❤️❤️”, she tweeted.

This will be Soundarya’s second marriage. She was earlier married to industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar, and they have a son together – Ved. The couple divorced in 2017 citing irreconcilable differences.

A graphic designer by profession, Soundarya Rajnikanth made her directorial debut with Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone starrer Kochadaiiyaan. Her next directorial was the Dhanush-starrer Vellailla Pattadhari 2. She is also the founder and owner of Ochre Picture Productions.

Vishagan Vanangamudi, son of renowned industrialist Vanangamudi, was previously married to Kanikha Kumaran. He runs a pharmaceutical company in Tamil Nadu. Vishagan has also appeared in a few films including the 2018 thriller Vanjagar Ulagam.