Soundarya Rajnikanth to tie the knot with Vishagan Vanangamudi next week

Superstar Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya Rajnikanth took to Twitter to confirm that the wedding festivities have begun.

Soundarya Rajnikanth was earlier married to Ashwin Ramkumar. (Photo: Soundarya Rajnikanth/Twitter)

Superstar Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya Rajnikanth is all set to tie the knot with actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi on February 11.

Soundarya took to Twitter to confirm that the wedding festivities have begun. “#OneWeekToGo #BrideMode #Blessed 😊😊😊#VedVishaganSoundarya #Family ❤️❤️❤️”, she tweeted.

This will be Soundarya’s second marriage. She was earlier married to industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar, and they have a son together – Ved. The couple divorced in 2017 citing irreconcilable differences.

A graphic designer by profession, Soundarya Rajnikanth made her directorial debut with Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone starrer Kochadaiiyaan. Her next directorial was the Dhanush-starrer Vellailla Pattadhari 2. She is also the founder and owner of Ochre Picture Productions.

Vishagan Vanangamudi, son of renowned industrialist Vanangamudi, was previously married to Kanikha Kumaran. He runs a pharmaceutical company in Tamil Nadu. Vishagan has also appeared in a few films including the 2018 thriller Vanjagar Ulagam.

