Soundarya Rajnikanth wedding LIVE UPDATES: Celebs & politicians make a beeline for Leela Palace

Filmmaker Soundarya Rajnikanth is all set to tie the knot with actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi at Chennai’s Leela Palace. The pictures of the couple, Superstar Rajinikanth and other guests arriving at the venue have surfaced online.
In the photos, Soundarya, in her full bridal dress, was being escorted by her elder sister Aishwarya. Her make-up was done by Prakruthi Ananth, who shared stories on her Instagram page explaining the bride’s look. Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla have designed the bride’s attire.
A pre-wedding reception was held a couple of days ago in Chennai’s Raghavendra Mandapam, which is owned by Rajinikanth. The pictures and videos of the wedding festivities had gone viral on the internet. Especially, the video featuring Rajinikanth shaking a leg to “Oruvan Oruvan” from his blockbuster Muthu.
Just ahead of the big day, Soundarya Rajnikanth posted a tweet expressing her gratitude for her “blessed” life. “Blessed & grateful beyond words !!!! The three most important men in my life … my darling father … my angel son … and now you my Vishagan (sic),” she tweeted, while sharing few candid pictures with her father, son and would-be husband.
Soundarya ties the knot with Vishagan
Soundarya Rajnikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi are husband and wife now. The duo tied the knot in the presence of family members, close friends, celebrities and politicians.
MDMK leader Vaiko arrives for Soundarya Rajnikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi's wedding.
Rajinikanth's frequent collaborator KS Ravikumar arrives for Soundarya Rajnikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi's wedding.
Filmmaker Mani Ratnam and wife Suhasini Maniratnam arrive for Soundarya Rajnikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi's wedding.
Choreographer-actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence arrives for Soundarya Rajnikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi's wedding.
Director Selvaraghavan arrives for Soundarya Rajnikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi's wedding.
Prabhu arrives for Soundarya Rajnikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi's wedding.
Malayalam actor Manjima Mohan arrives for Soundarya Rajnikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi's wedding.
Mohan Babu and daughter Lakshmi Manchu arrive for Soundarya Rajnikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi's wedding.
Actor-singer Andrea Jeremiah arrives for Soundarya Rajnikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi's wedding.
Soundarya Rajnikanth's brother-in-law Dhanush arrives for the wedding.
Vijay's parents Chandrasekar and Shobha Chandrasekar arrive for Soundarya Rajnikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi's wedding.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami arrives for Soundarya Rajnikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi's wedding.
Latha Rajinikanth's nephew and music composer Anirudh Ravichander arrives for Soundarya Rajnikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi's wedding.
Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari arrives for Soundarya Rajnikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi's wedding.
Rajinikanth's arch rival Kamal Haasan arrives for Soundarya Rajnikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi's wedding.
Bride Soundarya Rajnikanth and groom Vishagan Vanangamudi arrive at Chennai’s Leela Palace.