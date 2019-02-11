Soundarya Rajnikanth wedding LIVE UPDATES: Celebs & politicians make a beeline for Leela Palace

Filmmaker Soundarya Rajnikanth is all set to tie the knot with actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi at Chennai’s Leela Palace. The pictures of the couple, Superstar Rajinikanth and other guests arriving at the venue have surfaced online.

In the photos, Soundarya, in her full bridal dress, was being escorted by her elder sister Aishwarya. Her make-up was done by Prakruthi Ananth, who shared stories on her Instagram page explaining the bride’s look. Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla have designed the bride’s attire.

A pre-wedding reception was held a couple of days ago in Chennai’s Raghavendra Mandapam, which is owned by Rajinikanth. The pictures and videos of the wedding festivities had gone viral on the internet. Especially, the video featuring Rajinikanth shaking a leg to “Oruvan Oruvan” from his blockbuster Muthu.

Just ahead of the big day, Soundarya Rajnikanth posted a tweet expressing her gratitude for her “blessed” life. “Blessed & grateful beyond words !!!! The three most important men in my life … my darling father … my angel son … and now you my Vishagan (sic),” she tweeted, while sharing few candid pictures with her father, son and would-be husband.