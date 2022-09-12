scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Soundarya Rajinikanth welcomes baby boy Veer, shares unseen pregnancy photos

Soundarya Rajinikanth, who is a filmmaker and younger daughter of ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth, recently announced the arrival of her second child on social media.

Soundarya RajinikanthSoundarya Rajinikanth welcomes her second child. (Photo: Soundarya Rajinikanth/Instagram)

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth has announced the birth of her second child, Veer Rajinikanth. Taking to Twitter, the filmmaker shared some beautiful pictures from her pregnancy shoot and also gave a glimpse of her newborn baby.

In the unseen pictures, Soundarya is seen posing with her elder son Ved and her husband Vishagan. She shared a glimpse of her new born baby, holding the little finger of her son. An excited Ved is also seen posing with his mother in a black and white picture.

Sharing the photos, Soundarya Rajinikanth wrote, “With God’s abundant grace and our parents’ blessings, Vishagan, Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved’s little brother Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi today 11/9/22. #Veer #Blessed. Thank you to our amazing doctors.” Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan took to the comments section of the post and congratulated Soundarya.

For the unversed, Veer is Soundarya’s first son from her second marriage. The director was earlier married to businessman Ashwin Ram Kumar and Ved is Soundarya’s first child from her marriage to Ashwin.

Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan got married in 2019 in a private ceremony. The second-time-mommy had opened up about Visagan in an interview with Cinema Vikatana and said, “We are very compatible and feels like I’ve known him forever. So by God’s Grace let’s hope in a forever. Yes, it was an arranged marriage. A dear friend of my father mentioned to him about Vishagan. At that stage, I did not want to get into a commitment yet. But there was a divine intervention when we met for the very first time.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...
D Subbarao at Idea Exchange: ‘RBI should intervene only to curb vol...Premium
D Subbarao at Idea Exchange: ‘RBI should intervene only to curb vol...

Soundarya started her career as an assistant director and then made her directorial debut with Rajinikanth’s film Kochadaiiyaan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 09:19:01 am
Next Story

Police raid at party office in Ahmedabad: AAP

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

After meeting controversial priest, Rahul's no-show at event sparks row
Delhi Confidential

After meeting controversial priest, Rahul's no-show at event sparks row

Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open; takes world #1 ranking
US Open champion

Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open; takes world #1 ranking

Gyanvapi: Varanasi court to rule today on maintainability of suits

Gyanvapi: Varanasi court to rule today on maintainability of suits

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
'Pandole couldn't manoeuvre turn on NH-48'
Cyrus Mistry car crash

'Pandole couldn't manoeuvre turn on NH-48'

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl
Superfood

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl

India-Saudi ties promise growth, security, says Jaishankar
Jaishankar in Riyadh

India-Saudi ties promise growth, security, says Jaishankar

Something for everyone in Malayalam cinema. Why not in B'wood?
Opinion

Something for everyone in Malayalam cinema. Why not in B'wood?

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid as revenge for offensive

Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid as revenge for offensive

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Krishnam Raju
Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda and others pay their last respects to Krishnam Raju
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement