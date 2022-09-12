Soundarya Rajinikanth welcomes baby boy Veer, shares unseen pregnancy photos

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth has announced the birth of her second child, Veer Rajinikanth. Taking to Twitter, the filmmaker shared some beautiful pictures from her pregnancy shoot and also gave a glimpse of her newborn baby.

In the unseen pictures, Soundarya is seen posing with her elder son Ved and her husband Vishagan. She shared a glimpse of her new born baby, holding the little finger of her son. An excited Ved is also seen posing with his mother in a black and white picture.

Sharing the photos, Soundarya Rajinikanth wrote, “With God’s abundant grace and our parents’ blessings, Vishagan, Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved’s little brother Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi today 11/9/22. #Veer #Blessed. Thank you to our amazing doctors.” Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan took to the comments section of the post and congratulated Soundarya.

For the unversed, Veer is Soundarya’s first son from her second marriage. The director was earlier married to businessman Ashwin Ram Kumar and Ved is Soundarya’s first child from her marriage to Ashwin.

Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan got married in 2019 in a private ceremony. The second-time-mommy had opened up about Visagan in an interview with Cinema Vikatana and said, “We are very compatible and feels like I’ve known him forever. So by God’s Grace let’s hope in a forever. Yes, it was an arranged marriage. A dear friend of my father mentioned to him about Vishagan. At that stage, I did not want to get into a commitment yet. But there was a divine intervention when we met for the very first time.”

Soundarya started her career as an assistant director and then made her directorial debut with Rajinikanth’s film Kochadaiiyaan.