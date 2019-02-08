Inside Soundarya Rajinikanth’s wedding reception

Superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth tied the knot with actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi and the first photos of their reception are out.

This is Soundarya’s second marriage. She was earlier married to industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar, and they have a son together – Ved. The couple divorced in 2017 citing irreconcilable differences.

The wedding reception photos were released by PRO Diamond Babu on Twitter. He wrote, “#RAJINIKANTH daughter #Soundaryarajini with #Vishagan wedding reception @rajinikanth @soundaryaarajni”

A graphic designer by profession, Soundarya Rajnikanth made her directorial debut with Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone starrer Kochadaiiyaan. Her next directorial was the Dhanush-starrer Vellailla Pattadhari 2. She is also the founder and owner of Ochre Picture Productions.

Vishagan Vanangamudi is the son of renowned industrialist Vanangamudi who was previously married to Kanikha Kumaran. He runs a pharmaceutical company in Tamil Nadu.

Vishagan has also appeared in a few films including the 2018 release Vanjagar Ulagam.