Soundarya Rajinikanth shares photos from honeymoon in Iceland

Producer and director Soundarya Rajinikanth recently took to Twitter to share latest pictures from her honeymoon. She got into wedlock with actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi in Chennai earlier this week on Monday.

The couple is currently in Iceland for their honeymoon. She shared two pictures on her Twitter handle on Friday and also mentioned on the post that she’s missing her son Ved (with first husband R Ashwin).

Here are the pictures from their Iceland honeymoon:

This is Soundarya and Vishagan’s second marriage. She was earlier married to businessman R Ashwin and Vishagan was married to Kanikha Kumaran, a magazine editor.

Soundarya is Superstar Rajinikanth and Latha Rajinikanth’s younger daughter. Their elder daughter Aishwarya R Dhanush is also a filmmaker and is married to actor Dhanush.

Soundarya and Vishagan’s wedding ceremony, which was held on February 11 in Chennai, was attended by several politicians and many celebrities from across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industry.

Take a look at some of the pictures from their wedding festivities:

She captioned the pictures as “We are one”, “My family” and “Mr&Mrs”.

She also shared a picture earlier of her with her father, son, and husband during a pre-wedding festivity. She wrote, “Blessed & grateful beyond words !!!! The three most important men in my life … my darling father … my angel son … and now you my Vishagan.” (sic)

Blessed & grateful beyond words !!!! The three most important men in my life … my darling father … my angel son … and now you my Vishagan ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/v7Ra32oiYe — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) February 10, 2019

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was one of the first celebrities to arrive for their wedding. Besides him, actors like Prabhu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Andrea Jeremiah and Manjima Mohan also came to wish the couple. Telugu star Mohan Babu was also seen with his daughter Lakshmi Manchu.

Filmmakers like Mani Ratnam and wife Suhasini Maniratnam, KS Ravikumar, and Selvaraghavan attended the wedding festivities too. Choreographer-actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence was also present. Some of the guests at the wedding also included Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and MDMK leader Vaiko.