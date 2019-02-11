Soundarya Rajnikanth ties the knot with Vishagan Vanangamudi

Soundarya Rajnikanth on Monday tied the knot with actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi in Chennai. The wedding nuptials of Rajinikanth’s younger daughter took place at the city’s Leela Palace. Soundarya, who is also a filmmaker, arrived at the venue in her full bridal attire.

Several pictures and videos from the marriage, including that of the guests and family members arriving at the venue, have been going viral on social media since morning.

Family members including Soundarya’s parents Rajinikanth and Latha Rajinikanth, elder sister Aishwarya, brother-in-law Dhanush and cousin brother and music composer Anirudh Ravichander were in attendance on her big day.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was one of the first celebrities to arrive for the ceremony. Apart from him, actors like Prabhu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Andrea Jeremiah and Manjima Mohan also came to wish Soundarya and Vishagan. Telugu star Mohan Babu was seen with his daughter Lakshmi Manchu.

Filmmakers like Mani Ratnam and wife Suhasini Maniratnam, KS Ravikumar, and Selvaraghavan attended the wedding festivities too. Choreographer-actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence was also present.

The big wedding saw several politicians too. This included Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and MDMK leader Vaiko.

Here are some photos from the wedding of Soundarya Rajnikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi:

Soundarya and Vishagan’s marriage comes after a pre-wedding reception which was held on Friday at Chennai’s Raghavendra Mandapam, a property owned by Rajinikanth.

This is the second marriage for both Soundarya Rajnikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi. Soundarya legally ended her seven-year marriage to industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar in 2017. She has a four-year-old son Ved from her first marriage.

On the other hand, Vishagan was previously married to Kanikha Kumaran. Last year, he made his screen debut with crime thriller Vanjagar Ulagam.