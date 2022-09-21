Soundarya Rajinikanth thanks well-wishers for birthday wishes, posts first photo of son Veer

Actor Rajinikanth’s younger daughter and filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth on Wednesday took to Twitter to thank everyone who had sent birthday wishes and blessings to her on Tuesday. Along with a thank you note, she also uploaded a picture of herself, her newborn son and father Rajinikanth.

Soundarya welcomed her second son Veer earlier this month. She and her husband Vishagan are now parents to sons Ved and Veer. Soundarya’s birthday post featured the first picture of Veer. However, the mother of two covered her son’s face with an emoticon.

In the post, Soundarya Rajinikanth also expressed gratitude for having a father like Rajinikanth. In the candid photo, she is seen sitting with a garland of flowers around her neck as she holds her son, while Rajinikanth stands behind her. The filmmaker captioned the image, “To every person who took time to wish me on my birthday yesterday THANK YOU SO SO SO MUCH.. . gods have blessed me with the best gift this year, my Veer papa And having this amazing gods child behind me always life is a true blessing!!!”

Check out her post here:

To every person who took time to wish me on my birthday yesterday 💜💜💜🥰🥰🥰🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻THANK YOU SO SO SO MUCH.. . gods have blessed me with the best gift this year, my Veer papa 😇😘😘😇

And having this amazing gods child behind me always 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻😍😍😍 life is a true blessing!!! pic.twitter.com/9PuIVyyWgq — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) September 21, 2022

For the unversed, Veer is Soundarya Rajinikanth’s first son from her second marriage. She was earlier married to businessman Ashwin Ram Kumar and had son Ved. Soundarya and Vishagan got married in 2019 in an intimate ceremony.

The filmmaker had announced the arrival of Veer through a social media post. She wrote, “With gods abundant grace and our parents blessings … Vishagan , Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved’s little brother VEER RAJINIKANTH VANANGAMUDI today 11/9/22 #Veer #Blessed #BabyBoy a huge thank you to our amazing doctors @sumana_manohar , Dr.Srividya Seshadri , @SeshadriSuresh3.”

Soundarya Rajinikanth’s last directorial was the 2017 film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2, starring Dhanush, who is now her elder sister Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s ex-husband.